Macron tells Trump that U.S. sanctions on Lebanese groups counterproductive

epa08587498 A handout photo made available by the Lebanese government official photographer Dalati and Nohra showing French President Emmanuel Macron (C) visiting the devastated site of the explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon, 06 August 2020. Macron arrived to Lebanon to show support after a massive explosion on 04 August in which at least 137 people were killed, and more than 5,000 injured in what believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. EPA-EFE/DALATI NOHRA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

French President Emmanuel Macron has told President Donald Trump that U.S. sanctions that have targeted Iran-backed Shi’ite group Hezbollah are playing into the hands of those they are meant to weaken, an Elysee official said on Saturday.

The official, speaking ahead of a donors conference on aid to Lebanon co-hosted by France in which Trump will take part, said Macron told Trump in a phone call on Friday that the United States should “reinvest” in Lebanon to help rebuild it.

The French official also said there were sufficient elements to believe the blast that ravaged Beirut on Tuesday was accidental.

