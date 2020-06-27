Macron confident of progress in key areas with Russia, including Libya
Reading Time: < 1 minute
French President Emmanuel Macron is confident of progress in key areas with Russia, notably the crisis in Libya, his office said on Friday after a video conference with Russia leader Vladimir Putin.
Macron was reported saying that he is “confident that we can make progress with Russia on a number of subjects”
France 24 reports that a senior French presidential official told reporters, citing “a common interest in the stabilisation of Libya and the reunification of its institutions”.
Macron has in recent months pursued a policy of rapprochement with Russia, reaching out to Putin over key areas of disagreement such as Ukraine, in an approach that has discomforted some EU allies.
France 24
You must log in to post a comment.