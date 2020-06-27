Macron confident of progress in key areas with Russia, including Libya

epa08510823 Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) holds a bilateral meeting via video conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (R, on-screen) at the former's Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, 26 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

French President Emmanuel Macron is confident of progress in key areas with Russia, notably the crisis in Libya, his office said on Friday after a video conference with Russia leader Vladimir Putin.

Macron was reported saying that he is “confident that we can make progress with Russia on a number of subjects”

France 24 reports that a senior French presidential official told reporters, citing “a common interest in the stabilisation of Libya and the reunification of its institutions”.

Macron has in recent months pursued a policy of rapprochement with Russia, reaching out to Putin over key areas of disagreement such as Ukraine, in an approach that has discomforted some EU allies.

France 24

