MAAA Track and field events return for younger athletes

After two successful events for the senior athletes, it is time for the younger ones to shine this weekend as MAAA competitions return for them after an absence of four months following the interruption of events due to COVID-19.

The MAAA will this Saturday be hosting the fifth meeting of the year for young athletes, pertaining to the Under 12 and Under 14 categories as well as the second meeting for the Under 16s.

The events will include a number of sprint runs ranging from 60m to 400m, including those with hurdles, as well as hammer, discus and ball throws and long jump.

For the Under 12s, this will be one of two important occasions where they will have the opportunity to achieve the required distances or timings to be able to request entry into Malta’s National Sports School.

MAAA President Andy Grech said: “We look forward to welcoming the younger athletes back on track and field. I am sure that their commitment, together with that of their dedicated coaches, throughout the first half the year will see them match the progress registered by the seniors over the past two weeks. The MAAA is strongly committed to the development of our younger athletes who constitute the future of this sport on our island”.

The events will take place at the Matthew Micallef St John Athletics Track in Marsa, on Saturday 11th July, and will commence at 3.45pm, and will be open to the general public.

