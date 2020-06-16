MAAA announces resumption of road races from mid-July

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta’s top running body has announced the long-anticipated return of road races in Malta.

After a hiatus of four months, the MAAA announced on Facebook that road races will resume as of 15th July 2020.

The Association said that it was highly concerned with all the road races which were cancelled due to Covid-19 starting from 15th March till 14th July, and was, therefore, offering those clubs and organisers whose races were cancelled potential dates to hold their races.

In this context, it asked race organisers to decide and inform it whether they intended to re-schedule such races during Summer, prior to the start of the new season.

Prior to the return of road racing, the MAAA will also organise a number of track races, in a series of so called micro-events which will mainly focus on shorter distances such as 100m, 200m 400m and hurdles as well as a number of field events. These restricted events were however announced prior to the termination of the Health Emergency announced yesterday.

In an open letter published on Facebook earlier this month, newly elected MAAA President Andy Grech expressed his hopes for a quick resumption of running events. He noted that having been an athlete himself, he understood that simply training without an objective has limited purpose.

He expressed regret that athletes and coaches have felt lost in these past couple of months. “It is for this reason that the MAAA council believe it is time to prepare for our next step in the resumption of sporting activities and include modified competitive events.”

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related