Lufthansa to offer coronavirus testing at German airports

A Lufthansa counter at the Munich International Airport during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Munich, Bavaria, Germany. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

German airline group Lufthansa plans to offer coronavirus tests at airports in Frankfurt and Munich, a spokesman announced.

The tests would be conducted through partnering test centers and be available by early July, the spokesman said, confirming an earlier report in German weekly Der Spiegel.

Lufthansa last week pledged a wide-ranging restructuring, from thousands of job cuts to asset sales, as it seeks to repay a 9-billion-euro state bailout and navigate deepening losses in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Via Reuters

