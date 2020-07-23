Lucescu appointed Dynamo Kyiv coach

epa06186233 Turkey's head coach Mircea Lucescu reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Turkey and Croatia in Eskisehir, Turkey, 05 September 2017. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Romania and Turkey manager Mircea Lucescu has been appointed Dynamo Kyiv coach, the Ukrainian club said on Thursday.

Lucescu, who turns 75 next Wednesday, previously transformed Shakhtar Donetsk into a force to be reckoned with on the Ukrainian and international stage.

After joining Shakhtar in May 2004 he won eight Ukrainian champions titles, five national cups and most significantly claimed the Europa league title in 2009 with the club, to become its most successful ever coach.

Reuters

