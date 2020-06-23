Lowest number of new Covid-19 cases in Italy since late February
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The number of new positive cases in Italy continues to decline, with just 122 in the past 24 hours, half of which in Lombardy. This was the lowest number since the early days of an epidemic that took off in late February.
18 people have lost their lives during the same period. The daily dead count was the lowest since March 2.
1,159 persons recovered, taking the tally to 184,585.
In other positive news, the number of active cases was down by more than 1,000 compared to Monday, to 19,573.
The figure had peaked at more than 108,000 on April 19.
