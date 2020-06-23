Lowest number of new Covid-19 cases in Italy since late February

Post-graduate medical specialty residents wear face masks as they take part in a protest in front of the seat of the regional government of Lombardy to demand improved conditions and workplace protections, as well as governmental recognition for their work during the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Milan, northern Italy, 22 June 2020. Many of the young physicians who were recruited at hospitals to help treat coronavirus patients at the height of the outbreak have now been dismissed for the summer as the health crisis continues to ameliorate. The protest was organized by the regional platform of postgraduate medical students of Lombardy. EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER

The number of new positive cases in Italy continues to decline, with just 122 in the past 24 hours, half of which in Lombardy. This was the lowest number since the early days of an epidemic that took off in late February.

18 people have lost their lives during the same period. The daily dead count was the lowest since March 2.

1,159 persons recovered, taking the tally to 184,585.

In other positive news, the number of active cases was down by more than 1,000 compared to Monday, to 19,573.

The figure had peaked at more than 108,000 on April 19.

