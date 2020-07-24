Love Parade 2010 victims remembered on 10th anniversary in Duisburg

epa08563252 Candles are lit at the scene of the 2010 Love Parade disaster at the memorial site at the Karl Lehr Tunnel in Duisburg, Germany, 23 July 2020. The commemoration of the tenth anniversary of the accident, on 24 July 2020, will be smaller due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and the current restrictions on events. On 24 July 2010, a total of 21 people were killed and more than 500 injured when a mass panic broke out among ravers in a crowded tunnel and underpass leading to the only entrance to the Love Parade grounds. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Candles are lit at the scene of the 2010 Love Parade disaster at the memorial site at the Karl Lehr Tunnel in Duisburg, Germany.

The commemoration of the tenth anniversary of the accident, on 24 July 2020, will be smaller due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and the current restrictions on events.

On 24 July 2010, a total of 21 people were killed and more than 500 injured when a mass panic broke out among ravers in a crowded tunnel and underpass leading to the only entrance to the Love Parade grounds.

Via EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

