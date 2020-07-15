Louis Galea says Malta needs a credible Opposition with a new leader

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former PN Minister asks Adrian Delia to “stop abusing loyalty of paid-up members”

In a lengthy statement, Galea, who was appointed by Adrian Delia himself to drive reforms in the party, the former Minister laments that the PN leader has ignored the importance of the PN’s Parliamentary Group and Executive Committee. Galea insists that “it is absolutely wrong that Adrian Delia is ignoring the vote taken by MPs, who represent thousands of citizens”.

Galea adds that there is no party in any democracy that in three years loses such support and trust by the general public as has happened to the PN without carrying out the necessary changes in its leadership.

He recalls that three years ago Adrian Delia was elected on the promise of a “new way” of doing things. This has not materialised, but moreso the Party has lost trust and support, with Delia’s leadership being constantly in the news for a number of issues which have dragged the PN downwards.

Delia should “stop abusing the loyalty of paid-up members” and should direct them to follow the direction taken by the Executive Committee for the benefit of the party.

Galea concluded his statement by supporting former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi’s call for a new and fair election for Party leadership.

CDE News

