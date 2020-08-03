Lost book by master 18th-century printmaker Giovanni Battista Piranesi discovered

3rd August 2020

A file photo of some works displayed at the exhibition 'Giovanni Battista Piranesi' in the Spanish National Library in Madrid, Spain, 06 May 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Evidence of a lost book created by Giovanni Battista Piranesi, one of the greatest printmakers of the 18th century, has been discovered through previously-unpublished drawings that were created on the back of fragments of printed texts.

Scholars have been taken aback by the discovery after reconstructing what they describe as the Italian master’s “trash” – irregular scraps cut from printers’ proofs bearing quotations from ancient writings, including the Roman poet Juvenal.

Paper was by far the most expensive component of an early modern book, and Piranesi did not waste this resource. On bits and pieces of recycled paper, he created two exquisite drawings depicting printers hard at work, perhaps feverishly sketched in a workshop.

The drawings, in pen and brown ink, appear on the back of printed texts relating to ancient tombs in Rome, a subject that fascinated Piranesi in the early 1750s. He even became directly involved with excavations of ancient sites.

The discovery was made by Carolyn Yerkes, associate professor of Early Modern Architecture at Princeton University, and Heather Hyde Minor, professor of art history at the University of Notre Dame, Indiana. They will include it in their forthcoming book, titled Piranesi Unbound, to be published by Princeton University Press on September 1.

Read more via The Telegraph

Tags: , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Italian manufacturing activity rebounds in July

3rd August 2020

Poland plans to merge utilities, carve out coal

3rd August 2020

Vietnam says early August ‘decisive time’ to avert large-scale virus spread

3rd August 2020

Lost book by master 18th-century printmaker Giovanni Battista Piranesi discovered

3rd August 2020

India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections

3rd August 2020

Greece opens its first underwater museum

3rd August 2020

Spain’s international tourist arrivals drop 98% in June

3rd August 2020

Big rise in coronavirus infections in Brussels

3rd August 2020

Russia reports more than 5,300 new coronavirus cases

3rd August 2020
%d bloggers like this: