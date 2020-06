epa08214561 L'Oreal make-up products at the Nestle's own supermarket after the 2019 full-year results press conference of the food and drinks giant Nestle, in Vevey, Switzerland, 13 February 2020. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

L’Oreal is to remove words like “whitening” from its skin care products, the French cosmetics giant has announced.

The Paris-based company made the decision in the wake of global protests against racism, which were sparked by the killing of George Floyd in the US last month.

