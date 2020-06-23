Lockdown at Bono household: board games, themed meals and cocktail nights

rish singer Bono (R) of U2 and his wife Ali Hewson leave the Hotel Cipriani aboard a taxi boat for the Ca Farsetti Palazzo in Venice, Italy, 29 September 2014. The couple attended the civil wedding ceremony of US actor George Clooney and his wife, Lebanese-British lawyer Amal Alamuddin at Venice's town hall on 29 September, following their private marriage ceremony at the Aman Canal Grande hotel in the city’s San Polo district on 27 September. EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Movie stars, football players and the mega-rich might have had a different sort of lockdown, with ample space to roam about. But at the end of the day, it means the same thing for everybody: not being able to go out, meeting your friends, extended family and living your normal life.

For 28-year old Eve Hewson, Bono’s daughter, the lockdown imposed at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic meant more quality time with her family. As soon as restrictions began to be announced, Hewson left her glittery New York life to join the rest of the family in Dalkey, a seaside resort just outside Dublin, Ireland along with her sisters Jordan and brothers John and Elijah.

Eve admitted that she would have never expected to be back living with her parents at the age of 28 but admitted to have been delighted about her Mum’s happiness at the possibility of sitting for three meals a day with her four children.

It seems that lockdown at the Bono household was not such a boring affair, with themed meals, cocktail hours and board-game nights. Hewson however admitted that her only contribution to the family meals was limited to consumption.

In the past few months, Hewson had admitted that she was considering not to pursue her acting career any further, but she had decided to insist despite the challenges faced. She complained that although she got many auditions thanks to her family connections, it was harder to establish herself on her own capabilities with people having low expectations of her.

Hewson, who in the passed played roles in The Bridge Of Spies and Robin Hood will be playing the role of Anna in a new drama The Luminaries, starting on BBC this week.

via Evoke

Like this: Like Loading...

Related