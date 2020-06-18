Lloyd’s of London apologises for ‘shameful’ role in Atlantic slave trade

(FILE) - A Lloyd's of London employee exits Lloyd's in London, Britain. EPA/ANDY RAIN

The Lloyd’s of London insurance market has apologised for its role in the 18th and 19th Century Atlantic slave trade and has agreed to fund charities and organisations promoting opportunities for black and ethnic minority groups.

“We are sorry for the role played by the Lloyd’s market in the eighteenth and nineteenth Century slave trade – an appalling and shameful period of English history, as well as our own,” Lloyd’s said.

“Recent events have shone a spotlight on the inequality that black people have experienced over many years as a result of systematic and structural racism that has existed in many aspects of society and unleashed difficult conversations that were long overdue.”

