Liverpool sign Tsimikas from Olympiakos Piraeus

epa08588474 Kostas Tsimikas of Olympiacos reacts during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Olympiacos in Wolverhampton, Britain, 06 August 2020. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Liverpool have made their first signing of the transfer window by bringing in Greece defender Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos Piraeus on a long-term deal, the Premier League champions announced on Monday.

The 24-year-old left back made 46 appearances for Olympiakos in all competitions last season as they won their 45th Greek Super League title.

Financial details were not given but British media said Liverpool paid 11 million pounds for Tsimikas, who has played three times for Greece since making his debut in October 2018.

“I’m very happy, I’m very proud to be here. For me, (it’s) the biggest club in the world. It’s an honour to be here and I will give my best,” Tsmikas told the club website here

