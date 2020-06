epa08509549 The sun sets over Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Britain, 25 June 2020. Liverpool FC could be crowned champions of the Premier League for the first time in three decades in the event that Manchester City FC were to fail to beat Chelsea FC in their ongoing duel. If City draw or lose, it would mathematically hand the English top league title to the Liverpudlian club tonight. EPA-EFE/LYNNE CAMERON

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Liverpool have clinched their first league title in 30 years.

The victory cane after Manchester City lost to Chelsea.

It is manager Jurgen Klopp’s third league title to go with the two won in Germany with Borussia Dortmund.

The Covid-19 crisis means Liverpool will not yet be able to celebrate with their jubilant fans, but a parade is planned when it is safe to do so.

