Lithuania hands out iodine pills ahead of opening of nuclear plant in Belarus

Potassium iodide pills, to be distributed to residents in case of a nuclear accident, have been handed over to the municipalities of Vilnius and Svencionys, Lithuania’s south eastern regions bordering Belarus.

Lithuania has been opposing the construction of Astravyets NPP, saying the facility does not meet the security standards.

Lithuania’s Health Emergency Situation Centre (ESSC) handed over the pills ahead of the opening of the Belarussian nuclear power plant in Astravyets, some 50 kilometres from the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

It is up for the local authorities to decide the way the pills will be distributed to people. The pills will first reach Lithuanian residents living within the 30-kilometre radius from the Astravyets NPP.

Belarusian officials have said the date of the Astravyets NPP’s first reactor’s “physical launch” will be revealed over the upcoming week. The nuclear facility should reach its full capacity by February 2021.

