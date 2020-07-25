Lithuania considering reintroducing compulsory use of masks
The Lithuanian government will next week consider whether to reintroduce compulsory facemask wearing in public places, following recommendations from health professionals and epidemiologists.
Lithuania’s daily coronavirus count has jumped to double digits in recent days, but has not yet reached five cases per 100,000 people in 14 days, the government said on Wednesday.
“This is a possible level at which the mandatory wearing of facemasks in public places would be introduced,” it said in a press release.
At the July 29 meeting, the Cabinet will also decide how many doses of Covid-19 vaccine Lithuania will order from the EU’s joint procurement.
There have been no new coronavirus clusters in Lithuania lately, but more infections have been reported throughout the country, according to the press release.
LRT
