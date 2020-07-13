Lithuania bans arrivals from Bulgaria and Romania
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Lithuania has banned arrivals from Bulgaria and Romania in its updated ‘safe travel’ list, the Lithuanian Health Ministry announced.
The two countries were previously added to a travel blacklist of over 50 states most heavily affected by the coronavirus.
Sweden, Luxemburg and Portugal remain on the updated ‘safe travel’ list that took effect on Monday.
Foreigners from third countries may come to Lithuania only if they have a permission from Lithuania’s competent authorities, such as the Foreign Ministry or the Social Security and Labour Ministry.
