Lithuania adds Poland, Netherlands, Iceland to travel blacklist

Lithuanian state border guards check vehicles at the Salociai-Grenctale border checkpoint, Lithuania. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

Lithuania on Monday introduced a mandatory 14-day self-isolation requirement for Lithuanian nationals and residents returning from Poland, the Netherlands, Iceland, Cyprus and Turkey, the Health Ministry announced over the weekend.

Non-Lithuanian residents will be allowed to come from Poland and Cyprus but will also be required to self-isolate for two weeks.

Meanwhile, foreigners will be barred from entering Lithuania from the Netherlands, Iceland and Turkey, save for for exceptions set by the government.

Countries are put on Lithuania’s blacklist if they record 16 new coronavirus cases per population of 100,000 over the past two weeks.

Read more via Lithuanian Radio and Television (LRT)

