Libya’s Mitiga Airport resumes flights

A file photo of a Turkish Airlines Boeing 737-800 airplane in Mitiga Airport in Tripoli, Libya. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Flights have been resumed from Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport after over four months of suspension due to anti-Coronavirus measures and after the massive damage done to the airport during Khalifa Haftar’s aggression on Tripoli.

The manager of the airport Lutfi Al-Tabib said the first flight resumed from Mitiga was a Libyan Airlines flight to Istanbul and another flight on Afriqiyah Airways scheduled also to head to Istanbul.

The manager added that the airport had taken all necessary precautions aimed at undermining the spread of Covid-19.

Haftar’s forces have shelled and struck Mitiga Airport many times during the offensive on Tripoli.

