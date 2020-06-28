Libya’s coronavirus cases jump to 713

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Centre for Disease Control of Libya on Saturday announced 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases inside the country to 713, with 142 recoveries and 18 deaths.

In a statement released earlier Saturday, the centre said it received a total of 476 suspected samples, of which 461 tested negative and 15 positives.

As precautionary measures to prevent infections and fight the pandemic, Libyan authorities closed the country’s borders, suspended schools and mosques, banned public gatherings, and imposed a curfew.

