Libya’s Al-Sarraj meets Maltese and Turkish Foreign Ministers

The Head of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj met Thursday in Tripoli the Turkish and Maltese Foreign Ministers; Mevlut Cavusoglu and Evarist Bartolo, discussing latest developments in Libya and ways to revive political solutions.

Libya Observer reports that during the meeting there were discussions on cooperation among the three countries in different fields and helping Libya regain stability and revive its services sector, in addition to possible commercial flights’ line among from Libya to Malta and Turkey.

The media office of Al-Sarraj said that the officials reviewed the European Union’s Operation IRINI to implement the UN arms embargo in Libya, reiterating the need for the operation to cover land, sea and air borders as Al-Sarraj said mercenaries and arms are being delivered nonstop to the aggression party via aircraft.



Libya Observer adds that they also discussed illegal immigration and fight against human traffickers as Turkey and Malta had expressed appreciation for Libya’s humanitarian role and their readiness to provide Libya with the necessary equipment for the coastguards.

They stressed that the EU should actively help in fighting illegal immigration and uprooting the problem by investing in source countries of illegal immigration. The officials agreed to form a joint team work to follow up on the countries’ interests.

