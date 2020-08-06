Libya’s Al-Sarraj meets Maltese and Turkish Foreign Ministers

6th August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Head of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj met Thursday in Tripoli the Turkish and Maltese Foreign Ministers; Mevlut Cavusoglu and Evarist Bartolo, discussing latest developments in Libya and ways to revive political solutions.

Libya Observer reports that during the meeting there were discussions on cooperation among the three countries in different fields and helping Libya regain stability and revive its services sector, in addition to possible commercial flights’ line among from Libya to Malta and Turkey.

The media office of Al-Sarraj said that the officials reviewed the European Union’s Operation IRINI to implement the UN arms embargo in Libya, reiterating the need for the operation to cover land, sea and air borders as Al-Sarraj said mercenaries and arms are being delivered nonstop to the aggression party via aircraft.


Libya Observer adds that they also discussed illegal immigration and fight against human traffickers as Turkey and Malta had expressed appreciation for Libya’s humanitarian role and their readiness to provide Libya with the necessary equipment for the coastguards.

They stressed that the EU should actively help in fighting illegal immigration and uprooting the problem by investing in source countries of illegal immigration. The officials agreed to form a joint team work to follow up on the countries’ interests.

Tags: , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Malta remains on UK travel corridor – passengers from Andorra, Belgium and Bahamas to self-isolate for 14 days

6th August 2020

Libya’s Al-Sarraj meets Maltese and Turkish Foreign Ministers

6th August 2020

Hilton posts bigger-than-expected loss as coronavirus hammers bookings

6th August 2020

Bank of England sees slower economic recovery from COVID hit

6th August 2020

Greek unemployment jumps to 17.0% in May, highest in nine months

6th August 2020

World food price index rises for second month in July

6th August 2020

Windsor Castle opens terrace garden for first time in 40 years

6th August 2020

Italy industry output continues rebound in June

6th August 2020

Malta: Charmaine Gauci briefings back on Friday

6th August 2020
%d bloggers like this: