Libya’s Al-Sarraj flies to Rome for meeting with PM Conte

A file photo of a previous meeting between Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (R) and Libya's prime minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) of Libya, Fayez al-Sarraj (L) in Rome, Italy, on the 11 January 2020. . EPA-EFE/ANSA/CLAUDIO PERI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Head of the Libyan Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Al-Sarraj met Saturday with the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Rome and the two officials discussed the latest developments in Libya.

The media office of Al-Sarraj said the two officials also reviewed cooperation and issues of mutual interest to both Italy and Libya, stressing that there’s no military solution to the crisis.

Al-Sarraj and Conte both agreed that all Libyan parties should work on political negotiations that achieve stability as per the UN efforts and the Berlin Conference conclusions.

The Head of the Libyan Presidential Council and the Italian Prime Minister agreed to form a committee to follow up on the return of Italian firms to Libya to resume work in Libya, in addition to Rome’s assistance in removing mines.

Via Libya Express

Like this: Like Loading...

Related