Libyan PM Fayez al- Sarraj on official visit to Malta

6th July 2020

Official welcome ceremony of on Monday morning at Castille Place., Valletta, Matla between Libya’s Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and Prime Minister Robert Abela. Photo DOI

The Libyan Prime Minister of the Tripoli based government on Fayez al-Sarraj on Monday arrived in Malta for an official visit.

Also accompanying al-Sarraj are Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Taher Siala and Minister for the Interior Fathi Ali Abd-AlSalam Bashagha.

Migration is expected to top the agenda of a meeting in Valletta between Libya’s Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Monday’s meeting will be a follow-up meeting to that held in Tripoli on May 28 when Abela, Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri flew there for a lightning visit.

On that occasion, Malta and Libya had agreed to set up units to coordinate operations against illegal migration. The units became operational on July 1.

Libyan Prime Minister al-Sarraj is greeted at the Malta International Airport by Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Evarist Bartolo and Minister for Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement Byron Camilleri. Photo DOI
