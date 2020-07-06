Libyan PM Fayez al- Sarraj on official visit to Malta

Official welcome ceremony of on Monday morning at Castille Place., Valletta, Matla between Libya’s Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and Prime Minister Robert Abela. Photo DOI

The Libyan Prime Minister of the Tripoli based government on Fayez al-Sarraj on Monday arrived in Malta for an official visit.

Also accompanying al-Sarraj are Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Taher Siala and Minister for the Interior Fathi Ali Abd-AlSalam Bashagha.

Migration is expected to top the agenda of a meeting in Valletta between Libya’s Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Monday’s meeting will be a follow-up meeting to that held in Tripoli on May 28 when Abela, Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri flew there for a lightning visit.

On that occasion, Malta and Libya had agreed to set up units to coordinate operations against illegal migration. The units became operational on July 1.

