Libyan behind Reading stabbing was known to British secret service

epa08500583 A police cordon close to the scene where three people were stabbed in Forbury Gardens in Reading, Britain, 21 June 2020. British Police have now declared the stabbing incident where three people were killed and other three seriously injured in a park in Reading, a terrorist attack. The 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene in Forbury Gardens. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The man suspected of stabbing three people to death in a Reading park is believed to be Khairi Saadallah.

He is a 25-year-old Libyan refugee who was granted asylum in the UK.

It is understood he was briefly on the radar of MI5 last year.

But there was not enough concern to launch a full investigation.

Police declared the stabbing incident in Forbury Gardens in central Reading at 7pm on Saturday terror attack and counter-terrorism police have now taken over the investigation.

Saadallah was apprehended within five minutes of police being called at 6.56pm and was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody and has been re-arrested under the Terrorism Act.

Members of the public helped the police and gave first aid to people who had been stabbed.

Read more via Sky News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related