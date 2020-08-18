Libya, Turkey and Qatar sign military cooperation deal

Reading Time: < 1 minute



The Libyan Deputy Defense Minister Salah Al-Namroush has agreed with the Turkish and Qatari Defense Minister; Hulusi Akar and Khaled Al Attiyah respectively, to sign tripartite deal for military cooperation to boost capabilities of the Libyan military institution.

Al-Namroush told reporters in Tripoli on Monday, after meeting with the Defense Ministers who were on formal visit to the Libyan capital that Qatar will send to Libya military advisers to train Libyan cadres, in addition to hosting some cadres in military colleges in Turkey and Qatar.

“The Libyan Government of National Accord, Qatar and Turkey have agreed that the political solution is the only way out of crisis in the country and stressed support for this track to regain stability in Libya.” Al-Namroush added.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Ankara’s support for the legitimate GNA in Libya will continue as per the recommendations of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has exerted efforts to help consolidate a ceasefire in the country that guarantees stability and unity of Libyan territory.

Akar said after talks with his Qatari counterpart that they will provide all kinds of support for the legitimate government in Libya so that the Libyan people can regain security and stability.

