Libya-Maltese commercial flights on agenda of Maltese Civil Aviation delegation visit to Libya

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A delegation of the Maltese Civil Aviation arrived at Mitiga International Airport on Tuesday to assess the airport’s readiness to operate scheduled commercial flights between Libya and Malta, according to The Libya Observer.



The report says that the Maltese delegation conducted an inspection tour of some of the airport’s facilities, including the passenger terminal, baggage sorting and collection area, air control tower, the aviation ramp, and the exterior fence of the airport.



They also examined the automatic bag inspection devices and got informed of the procedures followed in the airport, since the arrival of the passengers to the airport until their departure, to ensure that they comply with the provisions of the International Civil Aviation Organization

Libya Observer

Like this: Like Loading...

Related