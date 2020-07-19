Libya: Germany, France and Italy threaten sanctions

epa08467429 Fighters loyal to the United Nations-recognized Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) pose for a photo after the area was taken over by GNA-aligned forces following clashes with rival troops loyal to Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar amid the ongoing Second Libyan Civil War (2014-present) in the town of Tarhouna (located some 65 kilometers ? 40 miles ? southeast of the capital, Tripoli), Libya, 05 June 2020. EPA-EFE/STR

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The leaders of France, Italy and Germany urged “all foreign actors” to stop interfering in Libya and to respect the UN arms embargo on the country. The trio hinted at sanctions as a way to enforce their position, according to a report on DW.

Merkel, Macron, and Conte called on “all Libyan parties and their foreign supporters” to end the clashes and stop the military build-up. They also urged the unspecified foreign governments to “end their increasing interference and to fully respect the arms embargo established by the United Nations Security Council.”

Libya faces a “heightened risk of regional escalation,” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in a joint statement on Saturday.

The three EU leaders called for an immediate halt to fighting in the North African nation, where a UN-backed government struggles for power against a rival administration backed by influential warlord Khalifa Haftar.

We are ready to consider the possible use of sanctions if the breaches of the embargo at sea, on land or in the air continue, and look forward to the proposals that the High Representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy will make in this regard,” they said

Turkey has intervened decisively in recent weeks in Libya, providing air support, weapons and allied fighters from Syria to help the internationally recognised government based in Tripoli repel a year-long assault by the forces of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar is backed by the UAE, Egypt and Russia, which have also been accused by the U.N. of breaking the embargo.

The Tripoli-based government on Saturday moved fighters closer to Sirte, a gateway to Libya‘s main oil terminals, which the government says it plans to recapture from Haftar’s forces.

France has itself faced criticism for its ambiguity with regard to Haftar, having previously backed him in the fight against Islamist militants.

Saturday’s joint statement was the first time the three major powers had threatened sanctions amid fears of a new escalation on the ground.

“We share serious concerns about the mounting military tensions in this country and the increased risk of regional escalation,” they said. “We therefore call on all the Libyan parties and their foreign supporters to immediately cease the fighting and put an end to the ongoing military escalation across the country.”

Diplomats have said European Union nations could also consider imposing sanctions on individuals from both Libyan sides.

DW / Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related