Lewis Hamilton limps on three wheels to win British GrandPrix

2nd August 2020

epa08580602 British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas having a flat tyre during the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, 2 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Andrew Boyers / Pool

Reading Time: 2 minutes

An incredible final few laps of the 2020 British Grand Prix saw Lewis Hamilton claim the seventh and possibly most dramatic Silverstone win of his career, despite his left-front tyre letting go with half a lap still to go.

Hamilton and team mate Valtteri Bottas had been formation flying for 50 of the 52 laps at Silverstone until tyre drama struck. Second-placed man Bottas was the first to suffer as his tyre deflated on Lap 50, costing him second place, before on the very last lap, Hamilton suffered his own issue.

However, with Max Verstappen having opted to pit a few laps from the end to try and claim fastest lap, Hamilton had enough time in hand to just cross the line first, five seconds ahead of Verstappen and the third placed Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

McLaren’s Carlos Sainz had been set to finish fourth, but his own last lap tyre issue saw him eventually come home P13, allowing Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo to claim fourth, following a late pass on the sister McLaren of Lando Norris.

Renault’s Esteban Ocon finished sixth, having enjoyed a race-long battle with the Racing Point of Lance Stroll, with Pierre Gasly having enjoyed a fine race to finish seventh for AlphaTauri.

Alex Albon finished eighth for Red Bull, having recovered from a Lap 1 tussle with the Haas of Kevin Magnussen that saw him fall to last, while Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel rounded out the top 10, Vettel holding off a late charge form the recovering Mercedes of Bottas.

EPA / F1.Com

Tags: , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Tories defend position of not suspending MP, and former Minister accused of rape

2nd August 2020

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Afghanistan

2nd August 2020

Coronavirus cases, deaths on the increase in Eurasia

2nd August 2020

China sends team to Hong Kong for widespread coronavirus testing

2nd August 2020

Netanyahu condemns protests against him, criticises media

2nd August 2020

White House says not optimistic on near-term deal for coronavirus relief bill

2nd August 2020

Philippines to reimpose stricter coronavirus lockdown measures

2nd August 2020

At least 40 infected with COVID-19 on Norway cruises amid scramble to trace passengers

2nd August 2020

Malta: Migrants at sea lose contact with NGO, prompting fears of a Libya pushback

2nd August 2020
%d bloggers like this: