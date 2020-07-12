Lewis Hamilton dominates Austrian Grand Prix, Leclerc apologises to Ferrari and team mate

epa08542019 A handout photo made available by the FIA shows first placed British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Mercedes AMG GP and second placed Valtteri Bottas of Finland (Mercedes GP) celebrating on the podium for the Formula One Grand Prix of Styria in Spielberg, Austria, 12 July 2020. EPA-EFE/FIA/F1 HANDOUT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton dominated the Styrian Grand Prix in a Mercedes one-two on Sunday to celebrate his 85th Formula One win and move a step closer to Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 victories.

Finnish Team mate Valtteri Bottas, winner of last weekend’s season-opener behind closed doors at the same Austrian circuit, finished a distant runner-up with his championship lead cut to six points.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen completed the podium on a sunny afternoon at his team’s home Red Bull Ring after starting on the front row and being passed by Bottas in the closing stages.

What a weird year it is, but it’s great to be back up here, to be driving with this kind of performance,” said Hamilton, who started from pole position after a sensational lap in a rain-hit qualifying and remained in complete control.

Struggling Ferrari provided a major talking point with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel colliding on the opening lap and both retiring from the race.

After the race, Charles Leclerc apologised to Ferrari and his team mate Sebastian Vettel after causing a first-lap collision that put both drivers out of the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix.

