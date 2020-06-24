Leo Brincat appointed as representative of the European Court of Auditors on a project auditing the response to Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta’s Member at the European Court of Auditors Leo Brincat has been appointed as the official representative of the Court in the recently established EUROSAI Project Group on Auditing the Response to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Today he represented the Court in a EUROSAI Webinar Roundtable.

The objectives of this organisation are to promote professional cooperation among SAI members, to encourage the exchange of information and documentation, to advance the study of public sector audit and to work towards the harmonisation of terminology in the field of public audit.

Brincat is a former Government Minister and has been Malta’s appointment on the European Court of Auditors since 2016.

