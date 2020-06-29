Leicester to be told it must stay in current lockdown for extra two weeks after spike in COVID-19cases

General view of Leicester market which re-opened on 01 June 2020 after being closed for 9 weeks because of the COVID-19 lockdown, Leicester, UK. EPA-EFE/TIM KEETON

Government officials have recommended the current lockdown measures remain in force in the city of Leicester for an extra two weeks as restrictions are eased across the rest of England from this Saturday.

Leicester’s mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said he received a report by email just after 1am on Monday detailing the suggestions which he said were unjustified and had been “hastily cobbled together”.

He said it had left him “angry and frustrated”, adding that a meeting due to take place this morning between him, the council’s director of public health Ivan Browne and Whitehall officials to discuss a local surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, had been cancelled.

It comes as the green light has been given for pubs, restaurants, hotels, hairdressers and barbers in England to reopen from 4 July, with parks and shops with outdoor entrances able to reopen in Scotland, and schools in Wales welcoming more pupils.

According to Public Health England data, almost 3,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Leicester since the start of the pandemic.

