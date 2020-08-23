Legendary TV personality Larry King suffers terrible tragedy after two children die within weeks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Legendary TV personality Larry King has suffered two terrible losses in three weeks with the deaths of his son, Andy, 65, and daughter Chaia, 51.

A source has revealed that Andy died suddenly about two weeks ago. Chaia died on Thursday from a long battle with a chronic illness.

Andy was adopted by King in 1962, soon after the broadcaster’s marriage to his mother, Alene Akins. The couple had Chaia in 1969.

Their mother, Alene, died in 2017.

From 1985 to 2010, King hosted CNN’s “Larry King Live.” The acclaimed TV interviewer hosts Ora TV’s “Larry King Now,” where he interviews celebrities, world leaders and internet stars.

King is also a father to four children from previous marriages and is a stepfather to one. He parted ways with his most recent spouse Shawn Southwick in 2019.

