Lebanon’s Cabinet resigns over deadly explosion

epa08592095 Protesters take down a picture of Lebanese President Michel Aoun as they enter the foreign ministry headquarters during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 August 2020. People gathered for the so-called 'the Saturday of the hanging ropes' to protest against the political leaders and calling on those responsible over the explosion to be held accountable. Lebanese Health Ministry on 07 August said at least 154 people were killed, and more than 5,000 injured in the Beirut blast that devastated the port area on 04 August and believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lebanon’s Cabinet has resigned over last week’s devastating blast at the Beirut port, the health minister said, a decision that was made under pressure as several ministers quit or expressed their intention to step down.

The minister, Hamad Hassan, spoke with reporters at the end of a Cabinet meeting on Monday, which came after two days of demonstrations over the weekend that saw clashes with security forces firing tear gas at protesters.

“The whole government resigned,” Hamad said. He added that Prime Minister Hassan Diab will head to the presidential palace to “hand over the resignation in the name of all the ministers.”

EPA/AP

