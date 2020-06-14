Lebanon to re-open Beirut international airport from July 1
Lebanon will re-open Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport for commercial flights beginning July 1 but will keep air traffic at 10% of capacity from a year ago, a statement from the prime minister’s office said.
Private flights will resume from June 24, the statement said.
Passengers will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and obliged to practice home quarantine if testing positive, it added.
Via Reuters
