Lebanon to re-open Beirut international airport from July 1

Cars cross a road sign calling people to stay at home during curfew lockdown against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on the Airport highway in Beirut, Lebanon. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lebanon will re-open Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport for commercial flights beginning July 1 but will keep air traffic at 10% of capacity from a year ago, a statement from the prime minister’s office said.

Private flights will resume from June 24, the statement said.

Passengers will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and obliged to practice home quarantine if testing positive, it added.

Via Reuters

