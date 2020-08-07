Lebanon navigates food challenge with no grain silo and few stocks

7th August 2020

A general view of destroyed port area in the aftermath of a massive explosion in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Beirut’s blast destroyed Lebanon’s only port-based grains silo, with plans for another in the country’s second largest port Tripoli shelved years ago due to a lack of funding, the U.N.’s FAO representative in Lebanon, director of Tripoli port and a regional grain consultant told Reuters.

“There are smaller storage sites within the private sector millers because they have to store wheat before it is milled into flour,” Maurice Saade, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) representative in Lebanon told Reuters.

“In terms of grain silos, that was the only major one.”

The destruction of the 120,000-tonne capacity structure and disabling of the port, the main entry point for food imports, means buyers will have to rely on smaller privately-owned storage facilities for their wheat purchases, exacerbating concerns about food supplies. Lebanon, a nation of more than 6 million people, imports almost all of its wheat.

U.N. agencies are scrambling to support victims of the devastating warehouse blast in Beirut, which has undermined an already weak health care system in Lebanon, officials said on Friday.

Damage to hospitals has removed 500 beds of capacity, a World Health Organization spokesman told a virtual United Nations briefing. Containers with thousands of personal protection equipment (PPE) items – used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 – have also been destroyed.

s2.reutersmedia.net

Tags:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Malta: Bernard Grech confirms bid to unseat Delia

7th August 2020

Malta: Covid-19 situation under control as number of cases in hospital remains low – PM

7th August 2020

Malta: Man, 68, arrested after son shot dead in Għaxaq brawl

7th August 2020

Malta: Nurses’ union suspends industrial action

7th August 2020

Malta: 49 new cases of Coronavirus in Malta – five persons recover

7th August 2020

Air India Express plane skids off runway in Kerala – Update

7th August 2020

University of Washington forecasts 300,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths

7th August 2020

German industry expects production to rise in coming three months

7th August 2020

Lebanon navigates food challenge with no grain silo and few stocks

7th August 2020
%d bloggers like this: