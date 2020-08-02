Lebanon hit by Eid holiday surge in Covid-19 infections
Lebanon is enduring an Eid holiday surge in COVID-19 infections, with a record 224 new coronavirus cases recorded on Saturday.
The new patients bring the total number of cases in Lebanon to 4,555, and the death toll rose by two to 59.
Among the casualties of the pandemic fallout were celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of Lebanon’s army.
A general lockdown reimposed last Thursday in a renewed effort to contain the outbreak forced the military to curtail its plans.
Arab News
