Lebanon hit by Eid holiday surge in Covid-19 infections

epa08440709 Crowd of Muslim worshipers, wearing face masks and practicing social distancing, participate in the Eid Al-Fitr prayer, despite the concerns of the Ministry of Health after the spread of the epidemic of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 in previously empty areas, at al-Amin mosque in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 24 May 2020. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

Lebanon is enduring an Eid holiday surge in COVID-19 infections, with a record 224 new coronavirus cases recorded on Saturday.

The new patients bring the total number of cases in Lebanon to 4,555, and the death toll rose by two to 59.

Among the casualties of the pandemic fallout were celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of Lebanon’s army.

A general lockdown reimposed last Thursday in a renewed effort to contain the outbreak forced the military to curtail its plans.

