Leaders of Greece, Turkey discuss COVID-19 in rare call

The leaders of Greece and Turkey held a rare phone conversation, after months of increasing tension between the two neighbouring countries.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday addressed ways of handling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the reopening of borders and the re-establishment of tourist flows, a statement from Mitsotakis’s office said.

The two “agreed to maintain bilateral channels of communication open”, the statement read.

Erdogan’s office also said the leaders discussed tourism, security, as well as cooperation on economic issues and the battle against COVID-19.

