Lazio Ciro Immobile equals top-scorer record in Serie A with 36 goals

epa08573343 Lazio's Ciro Immobile scores the 2-0 goal during Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio and Brescia Calcio at Olimpico Stadium in Rome,29 July 2020. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile scored his 36th goal of the season on Saturday against Napoli to equal the record for the most goals in a Serie A campaign.

The 30-year-old Italy international tapped in after 22 minutes to match Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain’s record of 36 goals, set while playing for Napoli in the 2015-16 season.

Immobile will also win the European Golden Shoe for the continent’s top scorer this term, having overtaken Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski’s tally of 34 in midweek.

World Football

Like this: Like Loading...

Related