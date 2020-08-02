Lazio Ciro Immobile equals top-scorer record in Serie A with 36 goals

2nd August 2020

epa08573343 Lazio's Ciro Immobile scores the 2-0 goal during Italian Serie A soccer match between SS Lazio and Brescia Calcio at Olimpico Stadium in Rome,29 July 2020. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile scored his 36th goal of the season on Saturday against Napoli to equal the record for the most goals in a Serie A campaign.

The 30-year-old Italy international tapped in after 22 minutes to match Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain’s record of 36 goals, set while playing for Napoli in the 2015-16 season.

Immobile will also win the European Golden Shoe for the continent’s top scorer this term, having overtaken Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski’s tally of 34 in midweek.

World Football

