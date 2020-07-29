Latvia eases restrictions after only two Covid-19 patients remain in hospital

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Latvian Government has eased social restrictions in the country, deciding that from the coming weekeing visitors to museums, libraries, cultural centers, exhibition halls, open-air museums, theater buildings, concert halls, cinemas and outdoor events of these cultural sites will have to observe new, lighter restrictions.

The number of cases in Latvia has significantly decreased with no new infections registered last Sunday.

So far, 191,871 Covid-19 tests have been carried out in Latvia and 1,219 people have tested positive. 1,045 people have recovered from Covid-19 while 31 have died. Of the current active cases, only two require hospitalisation.

In other easing of restrictions, four people of the same household will be able to sit together in fixed, designated seats; two if the persons are not representatives of one household.

Between seating seats, the operator of the event will have to ensure that a one-metre distance is respected or that a protective barrier is installed.

When leaving their seats, visitors to the events will have to continue to follow a 2-meter distance between them.

Latvia Information Agency / LSM.LV

Like this: Like Loading...

Related