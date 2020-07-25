Late goal by Kulusevski gives Parma three points agains relegated Brescia

epa08566130 Parma's Dejan Kulusevski scores the 2-1 during the Italian Serie A soccer match Brescia Calcio vs Parma Calcio 1913 at the Mario Rigamonti stadium in Brescia, Italy, 25 July 2020. EPA-EFE/SIMONE VENEZIA

Parma midfielder Dejan Kulusevski gave another glimpse of his potential by curling in a stunning winner as they beat relegated Brescia 2-1 away in Serie A on Saturday.

The 20-year-old set up Parma’s opening goal when he latched onto Gervinho’s pass and pulled the ball back for Matteo Darmian to score in the 59th minute although Daniele Dessena pounced on a mix-up in the Parma defence to equalise three minutes later.

Parma’s 81st-minute winner started with a throw-in into the Brescia area. The ball was laid off to Kulusevski and he met it first time and curled his shot into the far corner from an unlikely angle.

Born in Sweden to Macedonian parents, Kulusevski was loaned to Parma by Atalanta before the start of the season. Atalanta sold him to Juventus in a 35 million euro deal in January although he remained at Parma for the rest of the season.Parma are 10th with 46 points and Brescia 19th with 24.

Reuters

