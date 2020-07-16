Late Barrow goal earns Napoli a draw against unlucky Bologna

epa08548141 Bologna's Ibrahima Mbaye (L) in action against Napoli's goalkeeper Alex Meret (C) during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and SSC Napoli at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, 15 July 2020. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Gambia striker Musa Barrow netted an equaliser 10 minutes from fulltime as unlucky Bologna held Napoli to a 1-1 home Serie A draw at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Wednesday.

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso made seven changes from the side that drew 2-2 with AC Milan on Sunday, leaving the likes of Dries Mertens, Kalidou Koulibaly and Lorenzo Insigne on the bench.

Barrow scored his fifth goal in the last six games to earn his side a deserved point in a game in which they also had two goals ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee for marginal offside decisions.

Kostas Manolas netted an early goal for Napoli, who move to 53 points from 33 games, realistically out of the running for the Champions League qualification places but having already secured a Europa League place via their Italian Cup win last month.

Bologna’s poor run at home continues as they stretched their winless streak to six matches, a major contributor to their mid-table position, but they deserved more from the contest.

