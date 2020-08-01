Large U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trials will exclude pregnant women for now

1st August 2020

File photo by EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The first two COVID-19 vaccines to enter large-scale U.S. trials will not be tested in pregnant women this year, raising questions about how this vulnerable population will be protected from the coronavirus, researchers told Reuters.

Moderna and Pfizer, which has partnered with Germany’s BioNTech, this week separately launched clinical trials that use a new and unproven gene-based technology. Both companies are requiring proof of a negative pregnancy test and a commitment to using birth control from women of childbearing age who enroll.

Drugmakers say they first need to make sure the vaccines are safe and effective more generally. In addition, U.S. regulators require that drugmakers conduct safety studies in pregnant animals before the vaccines are tested in pregnant women to ensure they don’t harm the fetus or lead to miscarriage.

Bioethicists, vaccine and maternal health experts have argued for years that pregnant women should be included early in trials of pandemic vaccines so they would not need to wait until long after a successful candidate emerges. That debate fell on deaf ears in recent outbreaks of Ebola and Zika, but has taken on new urgency in the era of COVID-19, as studies show pregnant women are at increased risk of severe disease from the new coronavirus.

“It’s a problem because if (vaccines) are not tested in pregnancy, then they may not be available or people may not be comfortable offering them,” said Dr. Denise Jamieson, chief of gynecology and obstetrics for Emory Healthcare in Atlanta.

According to the 2012 Census, 75.4 million U.S. women were of childbearing age, defined as 15 to 50 years old. Currently, pregnant women are recommended to take flu and whooping cough vaccines and certain others depending on individual circumstances, but none of these have been specifically tested and proven safe for pregnant women.

“We have an enormous number of women of childbearing age and potentially getting pregnant, and what’s the safest vaccine for them?” said Dr. Larry Corey, a vaccine expert at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle who is helping oversee vaccine trials conducted by Moderna and other drugmakers in collaboration with the U.S. government.

Doctors may want to see even more data for completely new vaccine technologies, such as those used by Moderna and Pfizer, compared with one that has already been used in pregnant women.

Such differences highlight why “we need multiple vaccines” to best address the needs of specific populations, Corey said.

s2.reutersmedia.net

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Florida, North Carolina declare emergencies as Hurricane Isaias nears

1st August 2020

Boris Johnson orders police to enforce face mask laws

1st August 2020

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 955 to 209,653

1st August 2020

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 292,000

1st August 2020

Photo Story: Italian military exercises on the island of Pantelleria

1st August 2020

Large U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trials will exclude pregnant women for now

1st August 2020

Four crew members on Norwegian cruise ship hospitalised with COVID-19

1st August 2020

Italian President stresses that freedom does not include the right to make others ill

1st August 2020

Egypt reports lowest coronavirus daily figure since May 3

1st August 2020

Canada extends travel ban to August 31

1st August 2020
%d bloggers like this: