Lack of funds for new Royal Navy aircraft carriers

The British Royal Navy's future flagship, aircraft carrier 'HMS Queen Elizabeth', arrives at her new home port of Portsmouth, Britain. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Ambitious plans for the Royal Navy’s two new aircraft carriers – each of which cost more than £3bn – will not be met without proper funding, the government spending watchdog has said.

The National Audit Office highlighted concerns over missing key elements such as aircraft and support ships.

The Ministry of Defence said it expects to meet its target of declaring an “initial operating capability” for the carriers by December 2020.

But the NAO called the target “tight”.

And it is uncertain whether the first of the ships would be fully ready in time for 2028, when the only existing operational one is due to be taken out of service.

