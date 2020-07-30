Kuwait to allow citizens, residents to travel to and from the country starting Aug 1st

30th July 2020

Skyline at sunset in Kuwait City, Kuwait. EPA-EFE/NOUFAL IBRAHIM

Kuwait will allow citizens and residents to travel to and from the country, starting August 1st, the government communication center tweeted on early Thursday, citing a cabinet decision.

The decision excludes residents coming from Bangladesh, Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Iran, Nepal.

Last month, Kuwait announced it would partially resume commercial flights from August, but does not expect to reach full capacity until a year later, as its aviation sector gradually recovers from a suspension sparked by the COVID-19 crisis.

