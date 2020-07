(FILE) - Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah (C) . EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kuwait’s 91-year-old ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah left the country early on Thursday for the United States to complete his medical treatment, the state news agency reported.

Sheikh Sabah, who has ruled Kuwait since 2006, underwent successful surgery on Sunday, his office said this week, for an unspecified condition.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related