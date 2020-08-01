Kuwait bans flights to several ‘high risk’ countries

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kuwait has banned until further notice commercial flights to 31 countries it said that it regarded as high risk due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Saturday.

The countries include India, Pakistan, Egypt, the Philippines, Lebanon and Sri Lanka, which all have large numbers of expatriates in Kuwait. The list also includes China, Iran, Brazil, Mexico, Italy and Iraq.

الطيران المدني : بناء على تعليمات السلطات الصحية ونظرا للوضع والتداعيات المترتبة على انتشار فيروس كوفيد 19 بشأن الدول عالية الخطورة ، فقد تقرر حظر الطيران التجاري القادم من الدول التالية : ( الهند – ايران – الصين – البرازيل – كولومبيا – أرمينيا – بنجلاديش – الفلبين …/يتبع

– سوريا – اسبانيا – سنغافورة – البوسنة والهرسك – سيرلانكا – نيبال – العراق – المكسيك – اندونيسيا – تشيلي – باكستان – مصر – لبنان – هونغ كونج – ايطاليا – مقدونيا الشمالية – مولدوفا – بنما – بيرو – صربيا – مونتنيغرو – جمهورية الدومنيكان – كوسوفو ) حتى اشعار آخر .

The ban was announced the same day Kuwait began a partial resumption of commercial flights. The authorities have said Kuwait International Airport would run at about 30% capacity from Saturday, gradually increasing in coming months.

Kuwait, which has recorded nearly 67,000 coronavirus cases and more than 400 deaths, began a five-phase plan at the start of June to gradually lift restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus. A partial curfew remains in place.

