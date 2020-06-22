Kurt Cobain’s iconic guitar sells for €5.4 million

Kurt Cobain's 'MTV Unplugged in New York' guitar is on display at the Julien's Auctions house in Beverly Hills, California, USA. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The acoustic guitar played by Kurt Cobain during Nirvana’s iconic MTV Unplugged performance in 1993 has been sold for $6 million (€5.4 million) at auction.

The record sum was paid in California on Saturday by Australian microphone maker Peter Freedman, who is the new owner of the 1959 Martin D-18E.

It is a clear sign that, 26 years after Cobain’s death, love for his music and his band remains strong.

Martin Nolan, executive director of the auction house Julien’s Auctions, which made the sale, said the guitar was typical of the kind of instrument Cobain wanted.

Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged appearance was one of the last televised performances by Cobain before he died.

On Friday the California auction house sold a custom guitar played by Prince at the height of his stardom for $563,500 (€504,000) — a small sum compared to the Cobain guitar, but more than twice what it was expected to fetch.

Other items sold on Friday included a macrame belt that Elvis Presley wore about 30 times on stage brought, which went for $298,000, and an ivory gown worn by Madonna in the video of her 1990 hit Vogue for $179,200 (€160,300).

