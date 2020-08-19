Kremlin says it sees no need to help Belarus militarily

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Kremlin said on Wednesday there was no need for Russia to help Belarus militarily or otherwise amid the unrest over its contested Aug. 9 presidential election and that Belarus also saw no need for such help from Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in a conference call with reporters, accused unnamed foreign powers of interfering in Belarus and said that such interference was unacceptable.

He said the situation in Belarus was an internal matter that should be resolved by Belarusians themselves

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday there was no need for outside mediation over the unrest in Belarus and accused foreign powers of using the crisis to interfere in Belarus, Russia’s TASS and Interfax news agencies reported.

Lavrov said statements by European Union countries were driven by the geopolitics and that he hoped the Belarusian opposition would be ready to enter into talks with the authorities in Belarus.

Like this: Like Loading...