Kosovo PM contracts coronavirus

2nd August 2020

epa08524888 Kosovo's recently-appointed Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti addresses a joint press conference alongside Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama (not pictured) following their bilateral meeting in Tirana, Albania, 03 July 2020. Hoti is on an official trip to Albania that comes on the heels of Rama's two-day visit to Pristina earlier in the week. EPA-EFE/MALTON DIBRA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said on Sunday he has contracted COVID-19 and will self-isolate at home for two weeks. 

“I don’t have symptoms expect a very mild cough,” Hoti said on his Facebook page. 

Hoti’s government has faced criticism for not doing enough to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, with the small Balkan country reporting a sharp increase in cases in the past few days — including 13 deaths on Sunday. 

Around 9,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus and 249 have died since mid-March, when the first cases with the virus were reported in the small Balkan country.

